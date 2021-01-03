WATCH NOW: C-FC teacher named Winona Daily News' Person of the Year

While the Cochrane-Fountain City schools community watched the many tragedies of 2020 play out around them, they didn’t let them stop helping others.

Winona Daily News Person of the Year Christine Jumbeck, C-FC High School’s agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, led the way to help create a light in the lives of many around her, even as she was left with the challenge of completing the year’s many annual FFA projects during a pandemic.

“It’s like (on) Saint Patrick’s Day, my world turned upside down,” Jumbeck recalled as she reflected on how her year has played out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was then in the position of all her students going online, while she was left with a greenhouse full of plants and other projects still left to be done, also.

She said, “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god. How am I going to make it? What am I going to do?’”

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind. I made up my mind that I had to find a way,” she said. She knew she had to be resourceful so that she could sell the approximately 3,000 plants in the greenhouse that helped support the district’s student agriculture opportunities.