WATCH NOW: 9 students receive Above & Beyond scholarships

Nine high school seniors were honored and received college scholarships Wednesday night through the Winona Daily News' Above & Beyond program.

The reception at Winona State University attracted nearly 70 people.

Students will receive their awards — at least $1,000 — through the Winona Community Foundation, which partnered with Above & Beyond this year, or directly from Winona State, Saint Mary's University or Minnesota State College Southeast.

WNB Financial recently supported the Above & Beyond program with a $10,000 challenge grant, and individual donors have been contributing in the first year back for the program after two years sidelined during the pandemic.

“We're thrilled to honor the Class of ‘22 Above & Beyond students," said Bob Heisse, executive editor of the Daily News and the River Valley Media Group. “Our sincere thanks to every donor who is boosting the program through the foundation.”

Rusty Cunningham, former Daily News and River Valley Media Group executive editor who established the program 15 years ago, served as master of ceremonies Wednesday night and told the students: “It’s an honor to celebrate your strength and courage to overcome obstacles and serve others. Your stories have inspired tens of thousands of readers in our area and beyond.”

Cunningham recognized “two groups that don’t enough recognition or thanks” — parents, family members and friends of the students, and educators throughout our region.

Each student received a framed copy of their story in the Daily News with a scholarship.

Nancy Brown, executive director of the Winona Community Foundation, thanked WNB Financial and all donors and praised the students.

The following students received Above & Beyond scholarships:

Ellen Olson, Winona High

Alex and James Arneson, Mabel-Canton

Zoey Slaby, C-FC

Sajida Mirzada, Cotter

Inkya Johnson, Rushford-Peterson

Abigail Kanz, Lewiston

Althea Kappauf, Houston

Brandon Ross, Caledonia

Presenting scholarships on Wednesday night were David Vaselaar, president and CEO of WNB Financial, and representatives of Winona colleges.

All three colleges gave certificates of scholarships to their school to every student.

Minnesota State College President Marsha Danielson and Josiah Litant, vice president of strategic initiatives, presented for MSC. Tim Albers, vice provost for enrollment management, and Nicole Peterson, dean of students, presented for Saint Mary's, and Denise McDowell, vice president for enrollment management and student life, presented for Winona State.

To support the Above & Beyond program visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

