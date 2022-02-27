WAPS to grow Ríos Spanish Immersion program in response to record interest

In response to record interest in the Ríos Spanish Immersion program, Winona Area Public Schools plans to add a second kindergarten section for the 2022-23 school year.

WAPS received a record 38 applications for the program, and after the application window closed on Feb. 15, two more families reached out to Jefferson Elementary principal Maggie Maine to be added to the waitlist.

The previous record for applications was 30 in 2019. In previous years, a lottery was held when applications exceeded the number of available spots. Instead of expanding the waitlist and adding to the anxiety of families during enrollment time, the district has decided to invest in expanding a popular program and provide more opportunities for students in Winona and the surrounding communities to become proficient listeners, speakers, writers and readers in Spanish and English.

“We are excited to be able to expand the program to meet the demand in the community for this unique educational experience,” Maine said. “Winona Area Public Schools is a great choice for families, and the Ríos Spanish Immersion program is just one piece of what our school district has to offer.”

The Ríos Spanish Immersion program, the only language immersion program in Winona County, is a free choice program available to students enrolled in Winona Area Public Schools. Grades K-4 are housed at Jefferson Elementary, 1268 W. 5th St. There are spots available for kindergarten next year, but they are filling up fast. Those who wish to enroll their child in a Ríos kindergarten class next fall are asked to contact Maine at 507-494-2000, or email maggie.maine@winona.k12.mn.us.

The goal of the Ríos Spanish Immersion program is to provide educational experiences that support academic and linguistic development in Spanish and English. Students develop an appreciation of other cultures in addition to their own. They master content in the same subject areas as their counterparts who do not attend the program.

Immersion teachers speak only Spanish in the classroom, but they also use body language, visuals and expressive intonation to communicate their meaning with students. Several teachers in the program are native Spanish speakers.

Students participate in art, music, physical education and social-emotional lessons in English. Additional subjects will be taught in English as students progress through the program.

The Ríos Spanish Immersion program started in the fall of 2014 with students in kindergarten and first grade, and will have students in grades K-9 in the 2022-23 school year.

More information is available at winonaschools.org/rios.

