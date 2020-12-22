WAPS students to return to school buildings in January

Winona Area Public Schools leaders and employees are working to bring students back into the classrooms as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slow down in the county.

Early childhood learning will restart in hybrid and in-person models on Jan. 4, according to current district plans.

When students return from winter break, students in kindergarten through senior year and the Winona Area Learning Center will be in distance learning, but kindergarten through first grade and fifth grade will return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 11 after two non-instruction planning days on Jan. 7 and 8.

The learning center will start in a hybrid model after these two planning days.

Second through fourth and sixth through 12th grades will continue in distance learning until two days off for non-instruction planning days on Jan. 25 and 26.

After these days, second through fourth grades will return in-person, while sixth through 12th grades will start in a hybrid model again.