The student councils at Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School invite retired community members for a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The meal will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, buns and dessert.
Each year, the student councils serve between 250 to 300 people thanks to the generosity of many community organizations and businesses, as well as free-will donations from attendees.
You have free articles remaining.
Come for a community meal that brings individuals that might not otherwise have an opportunity together for conversation and camaraderie.
Reservations are required to ensure that there is food for all by calling 507-494-1507 by 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Questions? Email jacqueline.stevens@winona.k12.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.