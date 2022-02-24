WAPS seeks help from community in updating strategic plan

Winona Area Public Schools is in the process of updating and revising its strategic plan, and it is turning to the community for help.

A strategic plan clarifies the district’s purpose and direction. It serves as the school board’s visionary road map for governing while focusing on equitable student achievement for all. It sets clear expectations for district leadership to develop and monitor continuous improvement practices. It leans on the intellect, insight and lived experience of school board members, district staff and students, local business leaders and other community members to develop a shared vision that takes into account the beliefs, values and goals of all stakeholders.

The Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) is providing guidance and assisting with the planning process.

The WAPS board is seeking input from school district residents and staff to help in identifying the district’s strengths and areas for improvement. School district residents and staff can give the school board feedback by completing a survey or attending one of several community listening sessions. The information gathered from the survey and listening sessions will be analyzed by the MSBA and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.

You can fill out the survey in a variety of ways:

• Go to winonaschools.org/plan for an electronic version, which is also available in Spanish and Pashto.

• Visit the district office at 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, to pick up a paper copy and return it.

• Contact communications coordinator John Casper at 507-494-0902 or john.casper@winona.k12.mn.us to request a copy be sent to your home.

The online survey will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 6. All paper copies must be returned by that date as well.

There will also be a series of listening sessions and focus groups held on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 to provide additional information to MSBA to be used in the planning process. The sessions will be held virtually over Zoom.

There will be three general listening sessions for community members and district parents/guardians:

• 7-8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1

• 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1

• Noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

There will also be focus groups centered around the experience and expertise of individuals who are senior citizens, who work in our post-secondary institutions, or who are considered business, city, county and state government leaders. Those focus groups will be held as follows:

• Senior Citizens, 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

• Post-Secondary Leaders, 2:15-3:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

• Business, City, County and State Leaders, 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

The links to participate in those sessions are available at winonaschools.org/plan.

If you have any questions about the survey, listening sessions or the strategic planning process, please contact MSBA’s Gail Gilman at 507-934-2450 or ggilman@mnmsba.org.

