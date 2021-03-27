WAPS School Nutrition serves more than 400K free meals to Winona community since COVID-19 pandemic started

As Winona Area Public Schools teachers, administrators and staff were preparing for the possibility of distance learning in March of 2020, the school nutrition staff was hard at work figuring out how to make sure no student went hungry because of school closures.

On March 18, 2020, the first free meal packs were distributed at several sites around the community, just two days after schools were closed.

In the year since, the school nutrition staff handed out 402,971 free meals to all students aged 18 and under in Winona, regardless if they attend a WAPS school or not. That number continues to rise each week, as all meals are free to students in school and also available to the community through a weekly pickup at Winona Senior High School on Wednesdays.

These meals have included:

11,063 pounds of whole-grain cereal

39,202 pounds of apples

19,601 pounds of carrots

38,136 sticks of string cheese

7,350 gallons of vegetable juice

62,062 gallons of milk