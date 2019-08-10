WINONA — The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee of Winona Area Public Schools hosted an Indigenous Games Play Day at Sobieski Park Friday.
Participants in the Key Kids summer program and children from the community participated in several traditional Native American sports, including lacrosse, chunky and a tag game.
The organizer of the Indigenous Games Play Day is Dan Ninham, a physical education teacher in Bemidji, Minn., and his wife Susan, an administrative officer at Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services. Several years ago, the two were inspired to start the games after hearing about other Indigenous Game events around the world.
Participants not only learned the rules of the games, they learned the history of the sport as well as several words in native languages.
