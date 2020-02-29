WAPS Community Ed to offer elementary after-school programing

Elementary students in Winona Area Public Schools will have an opportunity to participate in three after-school programs beginning next month.

WAPS Community Education Elementary Enrichment, a pilot program, will be housed at Jefferson Elementary, 1268 W. Fifth St., Winona, and feature a theater production, a cooking class and an art class.

Interested families can register their student on the WAPS Community Education page. The registration process will be similar to the process for Youth Enrichment, Adult Enrichment and Project COMPASS offerings.

Transportation from other WAPS elementary schools is available, but parents will need to pick up their students from Jefferson. Families needing transportation will need to apply for it while registering for the class.

Scholarships are available for families who qualify.