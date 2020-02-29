WAPS Community Ed to offer elementary after-school programing

Elementary students in Winona Area Public Schools will have an opportunity to participate in three after-school programs beginning next month.
WAPS Community Education Elementary Enrichment, a pilot program, will be housed at Jefferson Elementary, 1268 W. Fifth St., Winona, and feature a theater production, a cooking class and an art class.
Interested families can register their student on the WAPS Community Education page. The registration process will be similar to the process for Youth Enrichment, Adult Enrichment and Project COMPASS offerings.
Transportation from other WAPS elementary schools is available, but parents will need to pick up their students from Jefferson. Families needing transportation will need to apply for it while registering for the class.
Scholarships are available for families who qualify.
“Seussical The Musical” is for kids in grades one through four. Step into the spotlight as they perform in Seussical KIDS, a fantastical musical featuring all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Under the direction of teaching artists from the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts, students will meet twice a week and have the opportunity to experience what it is like to be in a show, from casting to learning music and choreography. On Wednesday, April 29 — time to be announced — friendsand family are invited to cheer on their actors and actresses in a showcase.
- Instructors: Ahnika Lexvold (director), Kayla Jannsen (musical director) and Jamie Schwaba (MCA managing director)
- Cost: $110
- When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Mondays and Wednesdays,
- March 16-April 28
- No class dates: March 30, April 13
“Who’s Hungry?” is offered through Bluff Country Co-op, which offers elementary students in kindergarten through fourth grade the opportunity to make kid-friendly snacks, learn safe cooking skills and find out how the right fuel for our bodies helps us have more energy. There are four days with four separate kid-friendly snacks. Materials are included in the registration fee.
- Cost: $50
- Instructor: Mitchell Johnson, Bluff Country Co-op
- When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays
- Class Begins on May 6
- Class Ends on May 27
“Make Your Mark with Art” features elementary art teacher Xou Vang offering students a chance to explore beyond the school art classroom. Students will be divided into two sections based on age — Grades three and four in one section on Tuesdays, Kindergarten through second in the other on Thursdays — and will attempt a minimum of two projects each, one that is two-dimensional and one that is three-dimensional. Students will build on what they learn in the classroom and use problem-solving on their way to creating masterpieces.
- Cost: $33
- Instructor: Xou Vang, WAPS elementary art teacher
Section 1 — Grades three through four
- When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Class Begins on April 7
- Class Ends on April 28
Section 2 — Kindergarten through second grade
- When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Class Begins on May 7
- Class Ends on May 28