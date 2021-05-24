WAPS board meetings move to in-person format starting in June

After a pandemic filled with online meetings, it's time for a change in the Winona Area Public Schools district.

While the pandemic is still continuing and cases continue to roll in much slower than before, the district's board and superintendent will return to having meetings in-person starting June 3.

The public can attend these meetings if interested, but regulations will be in place to help avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

The meetings will be held in the multi-purpose room of the high school.

Administrators other than the superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit will not attend in-person, and instead take a virtual route to present their information to the board.

The board will continue meeting at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month, with some exceptions that can be found on the district's website.

Major topics focused on by the board currently include the annual budget, COVID-19 and the impacts it has on the district, referendum projects, and more.

