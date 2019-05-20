Mark Miller, a former Papa Murphy’s owner who is part of groups that own several Qdoba locations across Minnesota, and Mike Cooper, a Papa Murphy’s owner in Austin, Mason City Owatonna, and will bring the Mexican fast casual restaurant that specializes in custom burritos, tacos, nachos and more — all of which can be doused with several types of queso — to the east side of Winona later this year.
Miller and Cooper opened a Qdoba in Albert Lea last October and plans to open one in Rochester in July before opening the Winona location later this year. Miller is part of another company that opened locations in Willmar, Alexandria, Hutchinson and, just on Monday, in St. Cloud.
“We chose Winona because it’s very similar to other towns that we are currently in,” Miller said via email. “They are not really served by a ‘fast casual’ restaurant such as Qdoba. Our products are high quality and our store designs are a bit more upscale than typical fast food type restaurants.”
Miller and his wife, Leigh, also got to know Winona a few years ago when their son attended Winona State.
The restaurant will be located at 950 Frontenac Drive, an empty lot next to a strip mall that contains Jimmy John’s and Little Caesar’s and across the street from A&W and Papa Murphy’s Pizza.
“We think it’s a prime spot for a Qdoba,” Miller said. “Along with the great town, the fact that there are two strong colleges was a big selling point. The location, I think, will be a slam dunk with the majority of the retail surrounding us.”
The building will be finished in late August or early September. Miller said the original plans were to open for business in December, but depending on the speed of construction and the weather, it could be a month or two earlier.
DBS Group, a general contractor and design/build firm in Onalaska, posted on its website that it’s been selected to work on the new location.
