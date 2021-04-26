Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday at Winona Health

Another walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be hosted by Winona Health Thursday beginning at 2 p.m.

Pre-scheduled appointments, which can be made at winonahealth.org or by calling 507-454-3650, will start at 1 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine allowed currently for people as young as 16 years old and up, will be administered to the patients of this clinic. Anyone above this age is currently eligible.

A second dose of the vaccine will need to be administered to patients that attend Thursday's clinic for their first shot about three weeks later at Winona Health.

Joseph Kaiya, MD, a hospitalist at Winona Health and the first in the organization to receive the vaccine, said Monday in a press release, “The more people vaccinated, the better. Herd immunity is the goal – we have to stay focused on breaking that cycle of transmission. We don’t want to keep taking two steps forward, two steps back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Vaccines stimulate the human immune system and prevent the virus from jumping from person to person. It’s much safer to be protected by the vaccine than to get the disease," he said.

The clinic will be hosted at Parkview Office Building, located at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.