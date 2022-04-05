WALC graduation rate nearly doubles with Class of 2021; WAPS sees improvements in other areas

Hard work is paying off for both students and staff at the Winona Area Learning Center.

The WALC saw its four-year graduation rate nearly double with the class of 2021. The graduation rate improved to 34.4% in 2021, up from 17.9% in 2020, 18.0% in 2019 and 13.2% in 2018.

“This is tremendous news for the students and staff at the Winona Area Learning Center,” WAPS Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit said. “There has been a lot of intentional work done at the WALC to make improvements to better support the students.”

WALC administrators worked with the Regional Centers of Excellence on a school improvement plan and advocated for the school board to make changes to graduation requirements to better align with other schools.

WALC students also spent most of last year in a hybrid format. The flexibility that hybrid learning offered was, in some cases, more accommodating to the demands of students’ lives outside of school.

The district also saw graduation rates improve in other areas.

District-wide, the graduation rate rose to 79.7% from 78.5% in 2020 and 74.9% in 2019. At Winona Senior High School, the graduation rate increased to 87.4% from 86.2%.

The district also saw gains in subgroup graduation rates. Students who are Black graduated at a rate of 69.2%, up from 60% in 2020 and 42.9% in 2019.

While WAPS graduation rates improved slightly across the board, there is still work to be done. The marks fell short of the goals identified in the district’s World’s Best Workforce Report and lag behind the state averages.

The statewide average was 83.3%, down from 83.8% the year before. In the World’s Best Workforce Report, WAPS set a district-wide graduation rate goal of 85%.

“We know that we can do better for our students,” Freiheit said. “We are working hard on developing the strategies and aligning the supports needed to make sure each of our students can fulfill their academic potential.”

Freiheit will present more information about the district’s graduation rates to the school board at its April 7 meeting.

