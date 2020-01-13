The Winona Area Catholic Schools will host an informational meeting on its schools and programs alongside a meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Saint Mary's Primary School, 1315 W. Broadway St., Winona.
This session is aimed at parents with a child or children entering kindergarten in the new future, and alongside a meal of mac n' cheese and corn dogs will educate attendees on the benefits of the WAC schools and programs.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Call 507-453-5016 to reserve a meal or with questions about the programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.