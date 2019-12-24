WACS St. Stan's first and second graders were greeted during their holiday pajama party with a surprise visit from retired teacher, Mrs. Broadwater, and Principal Pat Bowlin as guest readers.
The students were read the stories, "The Gingerbread Mouse" and "The Most Important Christmas."
WACS wishes the entire Winona community a very blessed Christmas.
