WACS St. Stanislaus student of the month

Meet the St. Stanislaus student of the month, fifth-grader Cadence Buum. Cadence is the daughter of Marcie and Michael Buum and has an older sister named Kayla. Cadence enjoys spending time reading, playing piano and participating in sports, especially soccer and basketball. After school, Cadence is an active participant in the WACS STEM programs where she enjoys the engineering process and building projects from scratch.

Cadence says she enjoys going to St. Stan’s because she loves learning about her faith and sharing it with others, and because the teachers are all very nice and always make sure that everyone is safe. She especially enjoys math class, because it challenges her and makes her think outside the box. Cadence has also really enjoyed learning a new instrument this year while playing in the band.

Her proudest moment is the time she played 4 basketball games back to back and just kept doing her best even though it was challenging. In the future, Cadence hopes to work really hard and earn herself a scholarship to a good college.

Cadence’s teachers describe her as a hard worker and determined student. She is always an active participant in classroom discussions and works hard on everything she does.

She challenges herself to always do her best and is not afraid to make mistakes and learn from them. Her positive attitude and her smile are contagious and often spread to others in the school. Cadence is an excellent leader and role model at St. Stan’s. Congratulations, Cadence!

