Before Christmas break, Miss Kilkus's first-grade class at St. Stan’s elementary school hosted "Jingle & Mingle: An Author Party."
They invited their families to join them for a hot cocoa and sweet treat buffet, a family art project and a chance to read and explore their animal research and writing projects with one another.
Each student explored the habitat, nutritional needs, physical description and unique characteristics of their chosen animal. They combined their research into magnificent books, authored and illustrated by themselves.
