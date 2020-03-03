WACS Elementary Art Show celebrates Youth Art Month

A selection of children’s artwork from the Winona Area Catholic Schools will be displayed, beginning with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. March 4 in the Bell Art Room of the Winona Public Library, 151 W. Fifth St., Winona.

On display are 2- and 3-D designs produced with a variety of media and styles including painting, drawing, collage, mixed media and cardboard construction. Jody Berhow, WACS art teacher, will host the reception for the display, which will remain at the library through March 26.