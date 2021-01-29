Wabasha Audubon bird count rolls in

The Wabasha Area hosted their yearly Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27, 2020, with 18 participants in the field and three counting at their home bird-feeders, for a total of 52 hours and across 393 miles.

The final count came in at 3,132 individual birds and 47 total species.

The high count of the day was for the House Sparrow at 433; followed by the Dark-eyed Junco at 374, Canada Goose were counted at 357 and 230 Rock Pigeons were counted. One of each of the following species was recorded: Ring-necked Pheasant, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Wilson’s Snipe, Great Horned Owl, Barred Owl, Northern Flicker, Northern Shrike, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Eastern Bluebird, Song Sparrow, Common Redpoll and Pine Siskin. The Ruffed Grouse count was nine, Red-bellied Woodpecker at 37 and the one Wilson’s Snipe were the highest number of those species in comparison to previous Wabasha Christmas Bird Counts.

Thank you to all the participants in Christmas Bird Count Wabasha and a thank you to Laura McKenzie Lara for organizing the local count. Volunteers are welcome to participate and help researchers and educators gather data. Recruitment starts in November and the count is held between December 14 and January 5 each year. Check the Audubon Society website, audubon.org, or call 612-396-2527 for further information.

