In a room full of excited elementary students and staff Friday, Kristi Conway was named 2020 Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year.
Conway is a second-grade teacher at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, where she has worked for the past 25 years.
She was presented the award by Theresa Pearson, who was the 2019 WEA Teacher of the Year and a finalist for the state award.
Her first reaction was disbelief.
“I just work with so many great people,” Conway said. “And I know that any one of the nominees would have been a wonderful choice. I was just honored to be nominated and to win was really not something that I expected.”
Conway had been nominated by fellow Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School teacher Lisa Kulzer, who described Conway as having a “heart for children,” a “calm, joyful disposition” every day and “a wonderful sense of humor,” along with always being helpful and being “a lifelong learner who strives to be the best that she can be,” according to the school district.
Her career in teaching began 30 years ago, with her early years in the field including time at Gundersen Clinic as a reading tutor in the educational research department. She also spent four years working in California.
She said that her love for being a student and growing up in a small town where she enjoyed her teachers and being a part of many activities influenced her decision to want to be a teacher.
“I really felt like it was the type of environment I’d like to be in in my career,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Conway said she has enjoyed teaching second grade during her career at the school because of her love for working with students that age and seeing their development.
“They’re growing by leaps and bounds in second grade with their thinking skills, and, yet, there’s still that innocence about them. They can be independent, but yet at the same time, they do depend on you a lot for guidance,” she said.
From working with her students, she’s learned that teaching goes beyond simply teaching them required material and meeting standards. She knows the importance of showing the students that she cares about them and treating them “kindly and fairly.”
Her goal with each student is to get to know them as individuals, even though this can be challenging at times depending on class sizes.
“I want to make sure that each day, I’ve taken the time to talk to each one of them, to know them beyond school, to get to know what they’re interested in and what’s going on in their life,” Conway said.
As a second-grade teacher, she is able to watch her students develop in multiple subjects. Her favorite to teach is reading, she said, as she’s able to see growth in students who develop their reading skills.
To teachers entering into the field, Conway said: “Never stop learning. Always be open to new ideas and, I think, always just remember why you got into the profession in the first place.”
She also reminded to use the support of those around, especially when feeling doubt or alone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.