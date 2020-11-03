Voting in Winona less dense than 2016; attributed to increase in absentee voting

Nearly 30,000 Winona voters were registered to vote in Tuesday’s election, which is looking to be on par with 2016 where approximately 28,810 people had registered to vote by Election Day.

Unlike the last presidential election, all polling places had been modified to adhere to CDC guidelines and featured voters spaced at least six feet apart from each other.

Due to an increase in the number of absentee ballots that were requested due to COVID-19, multiple polling places in town saw a decrease in turnout compared to other presidential elections.

Linda Seppanen, an election judge in the second precinct of the fourth ward, said voter turnout had ebbed and flowed throughout the day.

“It was very busy at the beginning of the day, and then it got semi-quiet,” Seppanen said. “It’s not as hectic as it was in 2016 because we’ve had so many people absentee vote.”

This was also the case toward the center of town at Winona State, where election judge Pam Simon noted that there were significantly fewer voters than four years ago while also noting the increase in absentee voting.

Simon did note later on, however, that traffic had picked up near the lunch hour when students were coming and going from the building more frequently.