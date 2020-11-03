Voting in Winona less dense than 2016; attributed to increase in absentee voting

Nearly 30,000 Winona voters were registered to vote in Tuesday’s election, which is looking to be on par with 2016 where approximately 28,810 people had registered to vote by Election Day.
Unlike the last presidential election, all polling places had been modified to adhere to CDC guidelines and featured voters spaced at least six feet apart from each other.
Due to an increase in the number of absentee ballots that were requested due to COVID-19, multiple polling places in town saw a decrease in turnout compared to other presidential elections.
Linda Seppanen, an election judge in the second precinct of the fourth ward, said voter turnout had ebbed and flowed throughout the day.
“It was very busy at the beginning of the day, and then it got semi-quiet,” Seppanen said. “It’s not as hectic as it was in 2016 because we’ve had so many people absentee vote.”
This was also the case toward the center of town at Winona State, where election judge Pam Simon noted that there were significantly fewer voters than four years ago while also noting the increase in absentee voting.
Simon did note later on, however, that traffic had picked up near the lunch hour when students were coming and going from the building more frequently.
One hiccup came from how many ballots the county had ordered and the number of people registering to vote immediately prior to voting.
County Auditor and Treasurer Sandra Suchla said that a number of voters who had requested an absentee ballot ended up going to the polls instead of turning in the ballots they received by mail.
“We had a big request for people to get absentee ballots and then they decided to come vote in person,” Suchla said. “I didn’t order two ballots for every person, so I’m stressed about running out of ballots.”
On top of that, Suchla was concerned about the sheer number of people who were registering to vote immediately prior to voting.
“My biggest fear is running out of ballots because people don’t register ahead of time,” Suchla said.
Another issue Suchla addressed was certain precincts in the county turning into mail-ballot precincts and voters being disappointed because they wanted to vote in person.
Judges like Seppanen noted that, while some voters who had requested an absentee ballot had actually turned up to vote in person, it wasn’t that much of an issue.
“They showed up with it, but we would tear it up so there’s no chance there’s two,” Seppanen said.
