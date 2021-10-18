Voting ends this week for Daily News' Best of the Best of Winona

The Winona Daily News is planning to name the Best of the Best of Winona, and we need your help.

Voting continues at Go.winonadailynews.com/bestof through October 21.

The top 5 businesses nominated in each category have moved on to the voting round.

Your voting will determine winners and runners up in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; services and shopping; health and beauty; local; home and living; and automotive.

Individuals can vote once per day, per category per email address and/or phone number.

“Winona is the home of superlative businesses, restaurants, scenery and people — and they deserve to be highlighted and recognized,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “Our Best of Winona contest was built with that spirit in mind.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0