Volunteers help sort through 10 Days of Giving donations at Winona Volunteer Services food shelf

A barrel of food is emptied onto a table while sorting takes place at the Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.

The fun of the community coming together for 10 Days of Giving has concluded this year. Now, it’s time for volunteers to unite to sort through the food donations and work to make it available for those in need.

Thursday afternoon, volunteers came together at Winona Volunteer Services’ food shelf to help with the cause.

Barrel after barrel, packed full of a variety of donated foods, were dragged into a back room from multiple trucks.

The barrels were then weighed and emptied, with the food gently tossed into shopping carts. The shopping carts had labels, marking categories of items.

Once a cart started to reach capacity, which occurred quite often with thousands of pounds of food having been collected, another volunteer would bring it into a nearby room where boxes were stacked -- packed full of cans and other goods.

Volunteers helped put into boxes the sorted donations at the Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.

There, the donations would join the many others in organized areas. Soon enough, the food in the boxes will be available for those in need who visit the food shelf.

“Every year it’s a little heart stopping, because it’s like are we going to get enough food? And then it starts coming in and it’s like, well, where are we going to put all of this food?” Sandra Burke, Winona Volunteer Services executive director, said.

“It’s just heartwarming to know that people care. People are listening to our message that we don’t want anyone to go hungry. We want to provide a variety of foods for them. And that this is our last major fundraiser of the year for the food shelf. Once again, people believe in the work we do. They believe in helping others, and therefore they give their donations to us,” she said.

Aurea Osgood, a weekly volunteer, said she decided to become involved with the Winona Volunteer Services because she sees food insecurity as a very important issue.

Osgood said it’s an issue that “we can and should address. And so this is the place to do that.”

Carts were labeled to help sort out the food that was donated during 10 Days of Giving.

Osgood said she enjoys working with awesome people while volunteers.

She enjoys seeing direct impact on the lives of those in need who visit the food shelf, who are able to walk out with the meals that they will need for each week.

“You get to know shoppers and that’s really neat,” Osgood said. She enjoys getting to know what day people come in every week and what their favorite foods are.

“Seeing when people haven’t come in for a while, and you say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you in a while’ and they say, ‘I haven’t needed to come in.’ That’s fantastic,” she said.

Osgood has been volunteering for the past eight years.

Many boxes were plump full of food that was donated during 10 Days of Giving in Winona.

Bev Speltz, receptionist at Winona Volunteer Services, said she enjoys seeing and learning “the power of giving.”

She said that she finds it heartwarming seeing everyone gather to volunteer their time to do things like sorting food.

Speltz said “it’s just magical” what people can do when they just give even a small amount of their time to help.

A group of employees from Cardinal of Minnesota, Ltd., came to help with sorting food donations.

One of these volunteers, Megan Lemieux, said that this kind of experience always makes her feel better and she learns from it.

Volunteers worked together to help to sort the thousands of pounds of food that were donated during 10 Days of Giving in Winona.

“It makes you think twice about overtaking stuff you don’t need and appreciating what you do have and your family and a roof over your head,” she said.

Volunteer Bryan Van Gorp said he decided to volunteer because he recently retired and has some time to give.

“I’d like to try to do something helpful for people,” Van Gorp said.

He said volunteering has helped him become more aware that people in the community do not have the same access to things that he has access to.

Hywel “Taff” Roberts, another volunteer, shared that he chose to help because he likes to be involved in the community and help when he can.

Volunteers were hard at work Thursday when barrels of food donated during 10 Days of Giving were delivered to the Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.

The official amount of food collected this year during 10 Days of Giving has yet to be determined and announced.

Merchants Bank helps support and coordinates 10 Days of Giving.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available year round at Winona Volunteer Services. A potential volunteer can determine how many hours he or she is able to give, with different options available to help.

For more information or to volunteer, call the Winona Volunteer Services at 507-452-5591 or go to www.winonavs.org.

Winona Volunteer Services, including the food shelf, is located at 402 E. Second St.

