For 125 years, volunteers have helped Winona Health stay strong and help patients heal.
In 2018 alone, 381 people stepped up to volunteer and gave a total of 28,734 hours.
Winona Health saved about $709,442 thanks to their help, which is equivalent to about 14 full-time positions.
According to a “Reaching Out” publication by Winona Health celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary in 1994, an auxiliary for volunteering was started in 1894 by a group of 50 women who decided that they would like to help support the then-new Winona General Hospital as it attempted to be furnished and successful.
By the end of the first year, there were 144 women volunteering to help the hospital, according to the publication.
Some of the first services performed by the volunteers included creating more bed linens and delivering flowers. The volunteers’ services have expanded largely in the past 125 years.
Although many of the volunteers are retirees who have more time available, Winona Health hopes to continue drawing in volunteers who are younger, too.
Volunteers say newer generations will have to jump on board to help the health organization, even while lives continue to become busier for many in the community.
Volunteer David Forest helps with Winona Health’s telecare service and chairs 2020 board of directors for the service.
Forest, who has volunteered at Winona Health since 1998, decided to give back to the community after doing similar work in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He moved to Winona when he married his wife, who is a Winona resident.
His wife helped lead the telecare services at the hospital, and he said that he would help if she could not find anyone else.
Every day, Winona Health telecare volunteers make calls to people in the area to make sure they are doing well.
People sign up to gain the extra comfort of having someone to check in on them with the phone call and to have a brief conversation.
If the person does not answer the phone, the volunteers call the number that was provided to them for a person who will go to their home and check on them. Volunteers will also check to make sure that they are not in the hospital.
The people who receive the service are able to call Winona Health and warn them ahead of time if they are planning on missing a call.
“It’s uplifting when I do the telecare service and talk to these people. They appreciate it so much,” Forest said.
The impact isn’t just felt by the people who receive the service.
Forest said that volunteering and being a part of the Winona Health community was welcoming when he began living in Winona, giving him a group of friends immediately.
He said he enjoys volunteering for services that he cares about, which also includes other opportunities around the community outside of Winona Health.
Volunteer Kim Schwab, who is chair for collective goods and nominating on the 2020 board of directors for the volunteers, helps Winona Health volunteer manager Kris Walters in her office.
Schwab has held many different roles with the volunteers since she joined while looking to meet new people and get out of her home for a bit after having a baby.
She has been a volunteer with Winona Health for 26 years.
Schwab said she’s gained friendships through volunteering and it has helped give her a new perspective on aspects of life.
She said that the people older than her who volunteer are “really an inspiration” because of the energy they have when volunteering.
Bob Williams, another volunteer, is the Winona Health board representative for the volunteers.
Williams said he began volunteering almost 10 years ago as an opportunity to integrate himself into the Winona community, while also doing something that he would enjoy and see as worthy of his time.
Williams has had roles that include working at the clinic desk, helping with hospice and volunteering with health-care directives.
He has seen how much the staff appreciates the volunteers, including CEO Rachelle Schultz, who sent a letter recently acknowledging all of the work that the volunteers do, Williams said.
Walters, the Winona Health volunteer manager, said that the volunteers are very committed to their work and are dependable.
Walters shared that the Winona Health staff truly accepts them as a needed part of the hospital.
“Our management really allows them to make some decisions around here and to be engaged and to give feedback that is valued,” Walters said. “I think that is so huge.”
She said that Winona Health would see a large, harmful impact if the volunteers were no longer present.
The Glady D. Miller Gift Shop is one of the major ways that the volunteers really help Winona Health. The volunteers manage the shop, even going out to find and purchase the merchandise to stock the shelves.
Other fundraising opportunities that the volunteers help with include, but are not limited to, Fantasy of Trees, a basket bonanza and Holiday Happiness.
Volunteer service areas at Winona Health include: Lake Winona Manor aviaries, Boyer Lounge, Caring Hands, magazine distribution, clinic information desk, courier, executive board, Flowers Plus, Healing Hugs, Healthcare Directives, hospital information desk, jewelry sale, knitting, Lake Winona Manor activities, Lake Winona Manor beauty shop, piano, Senior Living at Watkins, telecare and towel animals.
To learn more about Winona Health Volunteer Services or to fill out an application to be a volunteer, visit winonahealth.org/volunteer or call 507-457-4342.
