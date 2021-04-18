Viterbo student leader: Campus community accepts the uncomfortable, grows with it

In the Fall of 2017, the beginning of my education at Viterbo University, I learned an important lesson during my Acting Fundamentals class.

Our professor boldly shared that if we are comfortable, we are not learning. We can live in what makes us comfortable for the rest of our lives, but we will never grow, for it is in our uncomfortable moments that we are forced to learn, adapt, and become familiar with that which scares us. Whether we search for the discomfort or not, if we face it head on, we will grow exponentially from it. In the last year, Viterbo University has been the quintessential example of this principle in action.

The last 12 months have forced our university to overcome a variety of obstacles. Some of these were beyond what we could have ever anticipated, and some were the result of what had been brewing under the surface for quite some time. Not only did Viterbo University have to learn how to operate during a national pandemic, but it also had to respond to a number of hateful incidents against BIPOC students and LGBTQ+ students. While growing pains were evident, these moments of discomfort gave the Viterbo University community a push to become a stronger force of advocacy, hospitality, and love.