The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be available free of charge this year beginning Feb. 1 at the former Habitat ReStore building, 126 N. Baker St., Winona.
The program is sponsored locally by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and is available to those meeting the established income limits listed below.
Those seeking VITA help must have adjusted gross income plus untaxed income below:
- $25,000 for dependents, such as students working but a dependent for parents.
- $35,000 for singles with no dependents.
- $45,000 for married couples or single with one dependent.
- $55,000 for families of three or more.
Preparers are unable to help farmers, rental property owners, business owners who maintain inventory or have expenses exceeding $5,000, members of the clergy or any taxpayers who have more than six to eight stock transactions.
Appointments will be available on a first-come-first-served basis through April 14, on Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are also available but be prepared to wait for the next available volunteer.
To make an appointment and for information, call 474-7202 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the Catholic Charities website ccsomn.com
