Viroqua resident gains 1M followers on TikTok by sharing his mental health experiences

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While schizophrenia is a serious topic, he finds ways to bring some humor to his videos.

"Over the years, there has been a really negative stigma built up about schizophrenia — specifically that people with schizophrenia are dangerous, because when we do see them in the media, they're often delusional and committing some sort of violent crime," Green said. "That is such a small percentage of people with schizophrenia, because one in 100 people have schizophrenia, and if you see one of those stories every three to five years and that's all you ever see about schizophrenia, it can paint a really dangerous image."

Green continued, "My entire purpose was getting people to log on and think of me whenever they hear the word schizophrenic, instead of thinking of the person they saw on the news who was delusional and committed some sort of heinous crime."

Green also said he hopes to teach people that schizophrenia is a lifetime illness that can be managed with the help of medication and other forms of treatment.

He also wants people to understand that not everyone with the illness is dangerous.

When he first began to share about his schizophrenia publicly, some distant family members reached out to ask him to stop posting about it and told him it was supposedly embarrassing.