VIP, general admission tickets now on sale for Bacon Fest in La Crosse

The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7 at Loggers Field.

Food vendors will gather at Loggers Field, offering samples of their best bacon dish or overall bacon in this family friendly event, with trophies awarded to vendors in each category. There will be a Fan’s Favorite division, as voted on by all attendees as well as a Judge’s Choice in each category as voted upon by a panel of local judges.

VIP tickets, sponsored by Wisconsin Clothing Company, are available to purchase for $45. VIP tickets include early access to Bacon Fest, with VIP gates opening at noon. In addition, VIPs will receive an official Bacon Fest shirt provided by Wisconsin Clothing Company, two drink vouchers, free sample from all food vendor booths and one “second chance” sampling from a food vendor of their choice. VIP tickets are limited to 250.

General admission tickets, sponsored by Casino Queen, are available for $20 (in advance) and $25 at the gate on day of the event. General admission ticket gates open at 1 p.m., and ticket holders receive one free sample from all food vendor booths. Tickets can be purchased at lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-5-7-2022.

A highlight of the event will be the official Bacon Eating Contest, sponsored by Festival Foods and Farmland Bacon. Fifteen contestants, as determined by our readers’ votes, will compete to see who can consume the most bacon in five minutes. The winner will receive a trophy, and bragging rights as the first ever Bacon Fest Bacon Eating Champion.

If you'd like to enter fill out our form at at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/special/bacon_eating_contest/.

