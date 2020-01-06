{{featured_button_text}}

The “Victory Garden” of Cornerstone Community Church produced a bumper crop of vegetables that were freely distributed to area residents with an invitation to donate to the Volunteer Services Food Shelf.

The program raised $170 for the Food Shelf, presented by Cornerstone Church Victory Garden coordinator and lead gardener Pat Karnick to Winona Volunteer Services’ nutrition and health education coordinator Jen Breitlow.

To learn more about the church or its programs, visit cccofwinona.org.

