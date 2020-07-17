Victim in fatal Trempealeau crash identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monica Knepper, 57, of Trempealeau was identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Thursday, authorities said.

Knepper was traveling on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street at 4:43 a.m. when she was struck head-on by a truck driven by Micah Harris, 39, of Trempealeau.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Harris had crossed the center line and struck Knepper’s vehicle, according to the Trempealeau County sheriff’s department.

Knepper was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

