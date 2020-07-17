Victim in fatal Trempealeau crash identified

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Monica Knepper, 57, of Trempealeau was identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Thursday, authorities said.
Knepper was traveling on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street at 4:43 a.m. when she was struck head-on by a truck driven by Micah Harris, 39, of Trempealeau.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Harris had crossed the center line and struck Knepper’s vehicle, according to the Trempealeau County sheriff’s department.
Knepper was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.