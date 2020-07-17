You are the owner of this article.
Victim in fatal Trempealeau crash identified
Victim in fatal Trempealeau crash identified

Monica Knepper, 57, of Trempealeau was identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Thursday, authorities said.

Knepper was traveling on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street at 4:43 a.m. when she was struck head-on by a truck driven by Micah Harris, 39, of Trempealeau.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Harris had crossed the center line and struck Knepper’s vehicle, according to the Trempealeau County sheriff’s department.

Knepper was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

