Winona honored those who sacrificed their safety and security for the United States Monday during multiple Veterans Day ceremonies.
While other grades in the Winona Area Public Schools planned to honor veterans at later times during the day, the senior class at Winona Senior High School took a few hours of the morning to enjoy a Veterans Day ceremony in the gymnasium before heading to Lake Park for another ceremony.
The students were able to learn the true importance of Veterans Day and what it means to local veterans during the ceremonies.
Veterans Jim Crigler and Jeff Lueck shared their stories and views on Veterans Day at the Winona Senior High School ceremony.
Crigler said the day is truly about the sacrifices that were made, as veterans agreed to leave the lives that they were living before to protect their nation.
They left the people and places they found comfort in to put their lives on the line.
“It’s why we say freedom is not free, because it requires some sacrifice,” Crigler told the crowd.
You have free articles remaining.
Crigler helped explain to the students what a veteran is, why the holiday exists and how it differs from Memorial Day.
Standing out in the bitter cold, the students and community members were able to experience the Veterans Day ceremony at the Lake Park Bandshell.
The ceremony did not simply include the playing of taps, the firing of a cannon three times next to the lake, or other traditional parts of a Veterans Day ceremony, but also a son of a veteran was able to share his story with attendees about his father’s service and what Veterans Day means to him.
The next generation of service members stood in front of their fellow classmates, veterans and community members with pride during the ceremonies as it was announced their plans to enlist and serve the country they love.
Nine seniors were honored for their plans to serve and sacrifice for the United States.
A 24-hour vigil was set to be held at Lake Park throughout Veterans Day.
“It’s why we say freedom is not free, because it requires some sacrifice.” Jim Crigler, veteran
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.