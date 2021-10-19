Very few fully vaccinated Minnesotans experiencing COVID-19

With breakthrough cases becoming a focus as more and more people become vaccinated, Winona County Health and Human Services has shared that breakthrough data specifically about the county is not currently available.

The Minnesota Department of Health does share statewide breakthrough data, though.

As of MDH data updated on Monday, of the 3,180,723 people that had been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 25, 1.441% had experienced a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Additionally, 0.068% of the 3,180,723 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 0.008% have died due to COVID-19.

Individuals included in this data had not had COVID-19 previously.

Vaccinations continue to increase across the state, as 61.9% of Minnesotans as of Sunday have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 58.9% of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Locally, 52% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose, and 50.3% have received a full vaccine series.

As for neighboring counties in Minnesota, Houston County is at 57.4%, Fillmore County is at 53.7%, Olmsted County is at 70.4%, and Wabasha County is at 56.4% with at least one dose.

For situation updates every business day, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

