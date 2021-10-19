 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Very few fully vaccinated Minnesotans experiencing COVID-19

With breakthrough cases becoming a focus as more and more people become vaccinated, Winona County Health and Human Services has shared that breakthrough data specifically about the county is not currently available.

The Minnesota Department of Health does share statewide breakthrough data, though.

As of MDH data updated on Monday, of the 3,180,723 people that had been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 25, 1.441% had experienced a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. 

Additionally, 0.068% of the 3,180,723 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 0.008% have died due to COVID-19.

Individuals included in this data had not had COVID-19 previously.

Vaccinations continue to increase across the state, as 61.9% of Minnesotans as of Sunday have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

In total, 58.9% of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Locally, 52% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose, and 50.3% have received a full vaccine series.

As for neighboring counties in Minnesota, Houston County is at 57.4%, Fillmore County is at 53.7%, Olmsted County is at 70.4%, and Wabasha County is at 56.4% with at least one dose.

People are also reading…

For situation updates every business day, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

An Oklahoma epidemiologist helps assuage concerns about the accelerated vaccine development timeline.
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News