Vehicle reported stolen from St Charles lot recovered in Eyota; suspect unknown
A vehicle reported stolen from an agricultural service last Thursday was found abandoned Monday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the white 2008 Ford-F450 was taken from a company parking lot in St Charles and found in Eyota.

The report states the owner of the vehicle had recovered it himself and that nothing appeared to be missing.

The owner said he recovered the vehicle after a friend of his had been driving in the area and saw the truck parked in a field approach.

When pressed if the vehicle could have been taken because of miscommunication, the sheriff’s office said it believes the vehicle had been stolen and then abandoned.

The sheriff’s office is currently attempting to determine who took the truck.

