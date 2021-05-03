Various Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Centers to receive additional funding

The Minnesota Senate approved a comprehensive health and human services budget that will provide funding for critical programs like the various Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Centers in the region.

Locations like Winona, Caledonia, Red Wing, Rushford and Wabasha are all expected to benefit from the additional funding, which state Senate president Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said will allow a person struggling with mental illness to continue or begin their path to recovery and a healthy future.

In a statement issued Monday, Miller tied the lack of affordable and safe housing to mental illness.

“When folks struggling with mental illness do not have stable housing, they tend to cycle in and out of homelessness, jails, shelters and hospitals,” Miller said.

Due to these obstacles, the budget will provide a supplemental for a supplementary services rate of $750 per month in addition to the monthly room and board rate in order to continue to support individuals who are struggling.

On top of that, the budget will also lower the cost of prescription drugs by improving drug price transparency and allowing the importation of lower-cost, FDA-approved drugs, as well as improving maternal and newborn care with in-home nurse visits.