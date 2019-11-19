The Valéncia Chorale concert will be hosted at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels, 1155 W. Wabasha St., Winona.
Winona area singers, led by Patrick O'Shea, will perform across choral periods and genres, including Randall Thompson's "From Frostiana" and old folk songs of both American and Scottish origin.
Tickets are on sale during regular hours or one hour before performance for $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. 10th St., Winona. For more information, call 507-453-5500.
