Vaccinations in Winona County

Since the first needle went into a Winonan's arm in December to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the race to vaccinate as many as possible has gone quickly.

As of Wednesday, 45% of Winona County's population had already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 16 years old or older in Minnesota is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently there are two major vaccination options in Winona County: Winona County's health department and Winona Health. Both regularly are hosting vaccination clinics, some of which are appointment only and others are walk-in only.

New vaccination clinics are announced as the sources learn what their allotment amounts are for each week.

To learn more about these options, visit www.co.winona.mn.us for Winona County or winonahealth.org for Winona Health.

