Vaccinations continue in Winona County with another clinic Wednesday

For eligible Winona County residents, there will be yet another opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Saint Charles.

People currently eligible for the vaccine include those who are 65+ years old; childcare providers; health care workers; first responders; food processing facility employees; agriculture workers; airport staff; correctional workers; food production employees; food retail employees; food service employees; judicial system employees; manufacturing employees; postal service employees; public transit employees; or unpaid caregivers.

People who are between 16 and 18 years old and older who have Sickle Cell, Down Syndrome, or chronic lung or heart conditions qualify, along with those who are receiving active cancer treatment, are oxygen-dependent, or who are immunocompromised because of an organ transplant.

People 45 years old or older with one qualifying underlying medical condition can receive their shots, otherwise people younger than that but older than 18 must have at least two of the conditions.

The currently qualifying underlying conditions include active cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down Syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, and type one or two diabetes.