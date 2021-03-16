Vaccinations continue in Winona County with another clinic Wednesday

For eligible Winona County residents, there will be yet another opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Saint Charles.
People currently eligible for the vaccine include those who are 65+ years old; childcare providers; health care workers; first responders; food processing facility employees; agriculture workers; airport staff; correctional workers; food production employees; food retail employees; food service employees; judicial system employees; manufacturing employees; postal service employees; public transit employees; or unpaid caregivers.
People who are between 16 and 18 years old and older who have Sickle Cell, Down Syndrome, or chronic lung or heart conditions qualify, along with those who are receiving active cancer treatment, are oxygen-dependent, or who are immunocompromised because of an organ transplant.
People 45 years old or older with one qualifying underlying medical condition can receive their shots, otherwise people younger than that but older than 18 must have at least two of the conditions.
The currently qualifying underlying conditions include active cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down Syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, and type one or two diabetes.
Additionally, people who are 50 years old or older in multi-generational housing or people with rare conditions or disabilities that place them at high risk can also sign up to be vaccinated at this clinic.
For more details about who currently qualifies to be vaccinated, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
The clinic will take place at the Saint Charles Community Center, located at 830 Whitewater Avenue.
To sign up for the clinic, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/1560522950.
Only those who currently qualify should sign up.
For help with registering for this clinic or other clinics in the future, call 507-457-6375 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
So far, in Winona County as of Sunday, 29.3% of residents had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
About 12.7% of residents had completed the vaccine series needed.
Of the residents 65 years old or older, 79.8% had received at least their first dose.
For those that fall in the age range of 50 to 64 years old, 35.2% had received at least their first dose.