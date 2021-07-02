Vaccinations continue along in Winona County; only four new cases in over a week

Winona County continues to power along with vaccinating its residents against COVID-19.

Overall, for residents 16 years old or over, 58.4% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.4% have received a full series.

As for the entire county, 48.9% have received a full series, while 50.8% have received at least one dose.

The vaccine’s first priority group — 65 years old or older — is almost completely vaccinated with 90% having received at least one dose and 88% fully vaccinated.

As for other age groups, 64% are fully vaccinated between 50 and 64 years old; 43% are fully vaccinated between 18 and 49 years old; 47% are fully vaccinated between 16 and 17 years old; and 34% are fully vaccinated between 12 and 15 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overall, 25,790 people have been given at least one dose in Winona County and 24,780 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the county, there have been 4,618 cases of COVID-19, with 52 deaths related to the disease.

Only four of those cases have been confirmed since June 24. None of the deaths were announced during that time.