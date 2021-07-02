 Skip to main content
Vaccinations continue along in Winona County; only four new cases in over a week
Vaccinations continue along in Winona County; only four new cases in over a week

A nurse draws Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine into a syringe 

 Sue Ogrocki

Winona County continues to power along with vaccinating its residents against COVID-19.

Overall, for residents 16 years old or over, 58.4% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.4% have received a full series.

As for the entire county, 48.9% have received a full series, while 50.8% have received at least one dose.

The vaccine’s first priority group — 65 years old or older — is almost completely vaccinated with 90% having received at least one dose and 88% fully vaccinated.

As for other age groups, 64% are fully vaccinated between 50 and 64 years old; 43% are fully vaccinated between 18 and 49 years old; 47% are fully vaccinated between 16 and 17 years old; and 34% are fully vaccinated between 12 and 15 years old.

Overall, 25,790 people have been given at least one dose in Winona County and 24,780 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the county, there have been 4,618 cases of COVID-19, with 52 deaths related to the disease.

Only four of those cases have been confirmed since June 24. None of the deaths were announced during that time.

For daily COVID-19 updates in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition.
