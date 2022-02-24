UW-L professor describes Russian invasion of Ukraine as a long-lived anxiety realized

As the country of Ukraine endures the invasion of Russian military forces, it’s an anxiety citizens have lived with for decades that has finally become reality, according to a UW-La Crosse professor.

Elizabeth Peacock, an associate professor of archaeology and anthropology, specializes in Eastern Europe and language and has lived and researched in Ukraine. Combined, she has spent roughly two years in the country, largely in the city of Lviv, spanning 2003-2016, which overlapped with the Orange Revolution and the annexation of Crimea.

Through her research, Peacock also relies heavily on social media to stay connected with Ukrainians and has been communicating with friends, colleagues and other citizens as the attack continues.

“In some ways it is shocking and in other ways it feels like déjà vu,” Peacock told the Tribune in an interview.

Peacock said that to many in Ukraine, Russia and Vladimir Putin have always been a force to be “anxious and worried about,” and that since Ukraine became independent in 1991, Russia’s significance has always lingered.

One friend of Peacock’s in Ukraine told her today, “’I don’t believe I’m living in a war. We’re very worried but calm at the same time.’” Peacock added, “it’s in their backyard.”

Peacock said, “It’s the sense that: We’re worried, but he does this all the time. We’re worried, but Russia’s always a threat. But now, he’s here, and will anything that Europe does save us?” She pointed to the fact that Ukraine means “borderland,” and that the country has long embodied that definition as a buffer zone between conflicts.

There isn’t a large Ukrainian community in the La Crosse region, Peacock said, but the implications and significance of the invasion will still certainly be felt in the area.

“We live in a global, interconnected world. What happens in such a place that seems so far away, affects all of us, whether the ripples are only felt in rising gas prices at the pump, or stock market swings due to new sanctions,” she said in an email. “We might feel relatively safe and are protected here in La Crosse, but the pandemic has shown us — I hope — just how connected we are.”

Not only that, but local military reservists may be called to join NATO forces in Eastern Europe, including a student of Peacock’s. And refugees in the area, from recent Afghans to longtime Hmong residents, may “commiserate with shared experiences of feeling powerless to protect themselves from more powerful outside forces,” she said.

Peacock said students have been asking and turning to her with questions about what is unfolding, and in a class Thursday they spent time discussing the crisis.

“I definitely had a few students in there who were concerned because they don’t know anything about Ukraine,” Peacock said. To put it into context, Peacock described that the city of Lviv on a map is similar to Chicago, and the country’s eastern regions would be like New York City.

There are also tactics being used during the attack that Americans may be able to relate to, she said, specifically the use of misinformation, which includes false messages that Ukraine provoked the attack.

This use of misinformation may complicate ways outside forces may be able to help.

Peacock said reliable and vetted ways to help include the charity foundation Come Back Alive, which provides essential supplies for the Ukrainian Army, Peacock said, and other fundraisers can be found at sites.google.com/view/standwithukraine.

Peacock urged that Russian people not be “demonized” because of the actions of Putin and his supporters, and she said that existing, complex tensions around loyalty and nationality will only continue. She specifically noted that language and dialect are already used as ways to discriminate in the Ukraine.

Looking ahead, Peacock said that her biggest fear is “a bloodbath,” and she worries that international response may not be enough, specifically the most recent sanctions that have been announced.

“One thing we share as humans is the desire to make our own decisions, to be able to decide as we choose, what kind of world we wish to live in,” Peacock said.

“The Ukrainian people have yet to be left alone to decide for themselves what kind of country they want to be. Rather, the Russian bear has been a constant threat, against which only the powers of Europe and the United States has any chance of protecting them,” Peacock said.

“And now, that bear has attacked, openly and unapologetically. When Putin invaded Crimea, the West ultimately did nothing. Now, will our response be the same?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0