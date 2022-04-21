USA Cross Country Ski Team physician shares about her experiences

Members of the Sons of Norway in Winona and the general public is invited to hear Dr. Heather Cichanowski on Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church.

Dr. Cichanowski will reflect on her experiences serving as team physician for the USA Cross Country Ski Team, specifically at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

As a primary care sport medicine physician at TRIA Woodbury, she remains active in the local cross country ski community, gives talks on injury prevention and participates in ski events herself.

Dr. Cichanowski recently co-authored a chapter on patellofemoral pain in The Female Athlete, and has published research relating knee pain and hip strength specific to collegiate female athletes.

All are invited to attend.

