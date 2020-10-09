US Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Baldwin visit Stoddard organic dairy farm

With tennis shoes tied tight and masks on, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin stepped onto a Stoddard farm Friday morning to speak about presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s connections and goals for agriculture.
The visit started off with Tim Servais, the owner of the host farm, Hamburg Hills Farm, giving the senators a tour of his organic dairy operation that includes 330 cows currently.
Tim chatted with the senators as they walked between rows of cows, who could be heard interrupting the politicians several times with the sounds that define agriculture.
After the tour, Tim, along with his wife Lisa and their children Zachary, Sabrina and Jackson, joined a group of invited individuals to listen to the senators speak about agriculture and how important it is for people to vote as soon as they can for the upcoming general election.
Lisa said she was excited when she and Tim received a call asking if the senators could visit the farm.
It certainly wasn’t the first time that the farm has been in the spot light though, the couple explained, as now Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited the farm before his election.
The farm has also been a popular spot for people, especially those in La Crosse, to get a taste of farm life with a tour.
“I think it’s important to show people what we do and who we are,” Lisa said.
Tim is the second-generation on the farm, as his father purchased the land in 1973. When Tim was old enough, he partnered with his father to run the farm.
Support Local Journalism
The farm, which has been organic for the past 13 years, has changed from being home to 80 cows to now housing 330.
The family also manages about 1,200 acres of alfalfa, which is then fed to their cattle along with a bit of extra that they additionally need to buy. None of the feed is sold, Lisa said.
The farm will not stop being passed down in the family anytime soon, as Tim’s and Lisa’s oldest son Zachary has just finished college and has returned to the farm to help run it.
Tim said it’s exciting to see his own children want to come back to the farm after getting a college degree and wanting to be a part of a field that they grew up in.
“It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do. It’s the only real career path I ever considered,” Zachary said.
He said that he’s very proud to be able to host Klobuchar and Baldwin on his family’s farm.
“It’s our patriotic duty to do something like this,” he said.
The Biden campaign matches Tim and Lisa’s views that have been deeply connected to the Democratic Party for years.
Tim said that trade relations is very important to agriculture, so he hopes that the United States can reconnect with countries where he thinks relationships have been damaged in recent years.
“It takes a lot to build those relationships to make these trades work,” Tim said.
The Friday event included an emphasis on avoiding possible spread of COVID-19, as requirements like needing to wear masks and having to social distance were in place for the small group of guests that were invited.
1901: German writing class
1901: Burns Fruit House
1903: Shoe repair shop
1907: Coren dry goods
1908: La Crosse Post Office
1909: Pettibone Park
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
1909: President Taft's visit to La Crosse
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
1911: Downtown La Crosse
1911: Bangor school
1911: Lyric Theatre
1912: Passenger train
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
1914: Labor Day parade
1914 State Street firehouse in La Crosse
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
1917: MacDonald house
1917: Patriot's Day
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
1919: Billiards tournament at the La Crosse Club
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.