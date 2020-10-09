US Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Baldwin visit Stoddard organic dairy farm

“I think it’s important to show people what we do and who we are,” Lisa said.

Tim is the second-generation on the farm, as his father purchased the land in 1973. When Tim was old enough, he partnered with his father to run the farm.

The farm, which has been organic for the past 13 years, has changed from being home to 80 cows to now housing 330.

The family also manages about 1,200 acres of alfalfa, which is then fed to their cattle along with a bit of extra that they additionally need to buy. None of the feed is sold, Lisa said.

The farm will not stop being passed down in the family anytime soon, as Tim’s and Lisa’s oldest son Zachary has just finished college and has returned to the farm to help run it.

Tim said it’s exciting to see his own children want to come back to the farm after getting a college degree and wanting to be a part of a field that they grew up in.

“It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do. It’s the only real career path I ever considered,” Zachary said.

He said that he’s very proud to be able to host Klobuchar and Baldwin on his family’s farm.

“It’s our patriotic duty to do something like this,” he said.