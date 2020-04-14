US Rep. Jim Hagedorn focuses on helping Minnesotans amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn is focusing on helping his constituents get through the COVID-19 pandemic as strong as possible.

Representatives from Minnesota are working closely with Gov. Tim Walz, Hagedorn said.

“We’ve tried to meet the needs of Minnesotans wherever they might be,” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn flew to Washington, D.C., earlier this pandemic to vote yes on a $2.2 trillion bill that is helping people across the nation in many ways.

That bill, along with others that have been passed in Congress, includes direct payments to citizens, business support and other aspects that will help the nation through the challenging time.

For small businesses, money will be available to help them stay in business as they pay their employees and bills.

Employees who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 will receive an extra $600 each week if eligible and signed up for unemployment, along with regular benefits, until they head back to work.

If they don’t go back to their job, they will lose the extra $600, but will still receive regular unemployment benefits.