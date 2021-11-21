Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge recognizes volunteers

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge Winona offices recently recognized Lori Packer of Winona as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

Lori volunteered her time to shovel snow from walkways and kiosk areas at Refuge boat landings last winter. This fall, she spent nearly two-weeks and used eight gallons of stain refreshing all the wood structures at the Verchota Boat Landing. The landing looks new again!

Unfortunately, volunteer opportunities were limited on the refuge during 2021 due to the pandemic but nearly 40 volunteers were able to contribute over 400 hours of service representing nearly $12,000 to the Refuge.

Volunteer activities included assisting with Refuge biological surveys, planting trees, maintenance activities, and invasive species monitoring and control.

If you would like to enjoy a productive and rewarding experience as a Refuge Volunteer, please call 507-454-7351.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0