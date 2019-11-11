The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Winona offices recently honored volunteers and their guests at a volunteer recognition event. During 2019, more than 100 volunteers contributed more than 1,300 hours of service, representing more than $32,000.
Volunteer activities included assisting with the refuge booth at community functions, biological surveys, youth fishing days, river cleanups, invasive species monitoring and control and youth educational activities.
The 2019 Volunteer of the Year award was given to Lisa Reid of Trempealeau.
Reid was recognized for her assistance with aquatic vegetation and bumble bee surveys, aquatic soil core collecting and waterfowl hunter bag checks. She also provided assistance with school programs and the annual youth ice fishing event.
The volunteer program is an excellent way to gain experience, help wildlife, meet interesting people and is open to all ages and abilities. If you would like to volunteer, call 507-454-7351.
