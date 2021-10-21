UPDATE: Young boy found dead, Milwaukee police make arrests in Onalaska woman's death

A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the body of Major Harris was discovered Thursday close to where his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, was found shot to death Oct. 14.

Milwaukee police arrested six people Wednesday in connection with Muenzenberger’s death but have yet to release their names.

Four days after Muenzenberger’s body was discovered, Milwaukee police found a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death and Major’s disapperance, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Major was reportedly seen in La Crosse Oct. 9 with Clark, and one report says the boy’s last known location was at the residence where Muenzenberger’s body was found.

An Amber Alert for Major was issued Oct. 16. Police found the vehicle driven by Clark in Milwaukee Oct. 18.

Muenzenberger’s family earlier Thursday issued a plea for Major’s safe return and said they are “heartbroken” over Muenzenberger’s death.

“It has truly been a helpless feeling for all of us that have not been able to assist in the search for Major due to having to prepare for Mallery’s funeral,” the statement reads.

The statement describes Muenzenberger as a “beautiful kind soul who loved her little boy with all of her heart.” It says Muenzenberger worked two jobs while raising Major as a single mother.

“You couldn’t help but be drawn to her lovable personality,” the statement says. “She had a quiet innocence about her. She never had to be the center of attention; more than likely she was the one smirking in the corner of the room with that devious look of hers. Mallery’s life will not be forgotten. We will never let her memory go.”

The family said Muenzenberger died as a result of domestic violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

