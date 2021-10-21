 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

UPDATE: Young boy found dead, Milwaukee police make arrests in Onalaska woman's death

Major Harris

An undated photo of Major Harris, a three-year-old who was first reported missing Oct. 16.

 steve rundio

A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the body of Major Harris was discovered Thursday close to where his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, was found shot to death Oct. 14.

Milwaukee police arrested six people Wednesday in connection with Muenzenberger’s death but have yet to release their names.

Four days after Muenzenberger’s body was discovered, Milwaukee police found a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death and Major’s disapperance, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Major was reportedly seen in La Crosse Oct. 9 with Clark, and one report says the boy’s last known location was at the residence where Muenzenberger’s body was found.

An Amber Alert for Major was issued Oct. 16. Police found the vehicle driven by Clark in Milwaukee Oct. 18.

Muenzenberger’s family earlier Thursday issued a plea for Major’s safe return and said they are “heartbroken” over Muenzenberger’s death.

The family of 3-year-old Major Harris spoke outside of the Milwaukee Police Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to talk about the search for the boy who is at the center of an Amber Alert.

“It has truly been a helpless feeling for all of us that have not been able to assist in the search for Major due to having to prepare for Mallery’s funeral,” the statement reads.

People are also reading…

The statement describes Muenzenberger as a “beautiful kind soul who loved her little boy with all of her heart.” It says Muenzenberger worked two jobs while raising Major as a single mother.

“You couldn’t help but be drawn to her lovable personality,” the statement says. “She had a quiet innocence about her. She never had to be the center of attention; more than likely she was the one smirking in the corner of the room with that devious look of hers. Mallery’s life will not be forgotten. We will never let her memory go.”

The family said Muenzenberger died as a result of domestic violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News