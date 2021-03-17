Update: Wisconsin teacher under fire for political, social comments

Hanson said students will sign up in groups of 12 and be assigned to a specific marked pod. Individually wrapped snacks will be available at each table within the pod.

"Masks are mandatory as they have been in the district since September," Hanson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Okusko also questioned Sparta's decision to play interscholastic sports.

"All I can sit here and think about are those poor little eight-year-olds ... those 9, 10-year-olds who need to be in school, but they can't be. Why? 'Cause the high schoolers have to have their sports," she said.

Okusko waded into national politics and occasionally sprinkled her comments with mild profanity. She said white men no longer feel "special" because minorities and women won the vote.

"The world is full of minorities," Okusko said. "White men just don't realize they're a minority, or maybe they have and it upsets them."

She said straight people feel threatened by same-sex marriage because "it's not something that's just theirs anymore."

On Republicans, Okusko said if a voting district "is predominantly uneducated, lower-class, poverty, ironically they will vote Republican."