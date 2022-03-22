UPDATE: Winona County Sheriff's Office: One teen located, one still missing

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since March 11. Imajen Cruse was last seen in the La Crosse area.

Cruse is 5’1” and 115 pounds with hazel eyes, blond hair and her nose is pierced on both sides.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office updated its Facebook post to share that the second missing girl, Jaykah Hodges, has been located. However, they are still looking for help in locating Cruse.

Call the Winona County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 507-457-6492 with any information.

