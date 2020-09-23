 Skip to main content
Update: Search crews leaving Lake Winona
breaking

Update: Search crews leaving Lake Winona

Rescue attempt

Crews were searching Lake Winona Wednesday after a report that a man had fallen in but did not resurface.

 Josh DeLaRosa/Winona Daily News

Rescue crews were leaving Lake Winona Wednesday afternoon after a report that a man had fallen into the water from a paddle board and did not resurface.

Crews used three dive/rescue boats on the southeast corner of Lake Winona – including one boat equipped with sonar.

They were being pulled off by water about 4:30 p.m.

At least three vehicles had blocked the walking patch along the shoreline during the rescue effort. All those vehicles left the area.

