Update: Search crews leaving Lake Winona

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rescue crews were leaving Lake Winona Wednesday afternoon after a report that a man had fallen into the water from a paddle board and did not resurface.

Crews used three dive/rescue boats on the southeast corner of Lake Winona – including one boat equipped with sonar.

They were being pulled off by water about 4:30 p.m.

At least three vehicles had blocked the walking patch along the shoreline during the rescue effort. All those vehicles left the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0