Update: Search crews leaving Lake Winona

Rescue crews were leaving Lake Winona Wednesday afternoon after a report that a man had fallen into the water from a paddle board and did not resurface.
Crews used three dive/rescue boats on the southeast corner of Lake Winona – including one boat equipped with sonar.
They were being pulled off by water about 4:30 p.m.
At least three vehicles had blocked the walking patch along the shoreline during the rescue effort. All those vehicles left the area.
