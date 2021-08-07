UPDATE: One dead from head-on collision on Stockton Hill; two others facing life-threatening injuries

A Winonan has died due to injuries experienced during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive on Stockton Hill in Hillsdale Township near Winona Thursday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Christ George Brown, 58, was a passenger in a 2001 Chevy Impala that was traveling westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive when it collided head-on with 1994 Ford Pickup traveling eastbound at about 2:45 p.m.
The Impala was driven by Winona resident Laura Renee Brown, 55.
The pickup was driven by Eric Arthur Wittlief, 18, of Oronoco, Minn. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
All three individuals involved initially experienced life-threatening injuries. They were brought to Winona Health via Winona Ambulance before being transferred to other hospitals.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken by two Mayo One helicopters to Mayo Clinic Hospital’s St. Mary’s campus in Rochester.
Christ Brown was transported to Gundersen in La Crosse via Gundersen AIR, formerly known at Gundersen Medlink AIR.
Christ Brown is the only individual who has died so far due to his injuries as of 9:31 p.m. Friday when the State Patrol last updated their crash report.
Highway 14 in the area of Stockton Hill, where Seminary Drive is located, was closed due to the crash until approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Winona Police Department’s Facebook page.
Laura Brown was the only individual involved who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol’s crash report.
Airbags deployed in the Impala, but not in the pick up, he report noted.
Alcohol was not involved in the crash.
The road conditions were noted as having been wet at the time of the crash.
Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Fire Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Goodview Police Department, Winona Emergency Management also assisted with responding to the crash.