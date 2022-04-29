Update: Near head-on collision on Highway 43; highway reopened

A near-head on collision shut down Highway 43 in both directions. The accident occured Friday morning at 8:30.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, a helicopter had been called in as well as the jaws of life.

According to a report conducted by the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Dodge Caravan, driven by Adam Mohamed Elmi, 55 of Rochester, attempted to pass a 2019 Peterbuilt Tractor driven by William Ralph Mackey, 75 of Walnut Shade, MO while traveling northbound on Highway 43.

As Elmi was trying to pass, a 2009 Chrysler 300 driven by Melissa Ann Gruber, 34 of Winona was traveling southbound and both vehicles collided, according to the report.

Gruber veered at the last second to avoid Elmi, which labels the crash as a near head-on collision, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Elmi was extricated from his vehicle with the jaws of life and transported to Gundersen La Crosse with what the State Patrol report described as non-life threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the Caravan were both transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

Gruber was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Mackey did not have any injuries, according to the report.

All parties involved had their seatbelts on and alcohol is not a factor, according to the report.

Entities responding to the accident were Winona County Sheriff's Department, Winona County Emergency Management, Wilson Fire and Rescue, Winona police and Winona Area Ambulance.

Highway 43 is open again, the Winona County Emergency Management stated on their Facebook page.

